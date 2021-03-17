(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1152: Wednesday, March 17th.
- OPEN: This show is too packed for an open.
- KMALAND BB AWARDS: KMAland Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Tony Osburn.
- INTERVIEW: St. Albert alum & Voice of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Shawn Kenney.
- INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
- NAMES TO KNOW: Treynor senior Alyssa Kellar.
