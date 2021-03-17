UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1152: Wednesday, March 17th. 

  1. OPEN: This show is too packed for an open. 
  2. KMALAND BB AWARDS: KMAland Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Tony Osburn.
  3. INTERVIEW: St. Albert alum & Voice of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Shawn Kenney.
  4. INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  5. NAMES TO KNOW: Treynor senior Alyssa Kellar.

UFR 1152 SEG 1 THIS SHOW IS TOO PACKED FOR AN OPEN.mp3

UFR 1152 SEG 2 TONY OSBURN

UFR 1152 SEG 3 SHAWN KENNEY.mp3

UFR 1152 SEG 4 JARED STANSBURY.mp3

UFR 1152 SEG 5 ALYSSA KELLAR.mp3

