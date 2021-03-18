UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1153: Thursday, March 18th.

  1. OPEN: All kinds of blarney, St. Patrick's Day, Awkward Moments Day & more.
  2. KMALAND BB AWARDS: KMAland Nebraska Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Cam Binder.
  3. TURN LEFT THURSDAY: Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  4. NAMES TO KNOW: Logan-Magnolia senior Tre Melby.

UFR 1153 SEG 1 ALL KINDS OF BLARNEY.mp3

UFR 1153 SEG 2 CAM BINDER

UFR 1153 SEG 3 TURN LEFT THURSDAY

UFR 1153 SEG 4 TRE MELBY.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.