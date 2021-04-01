(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1163: April 1st.
- OPEN: April Fools' Day is dumb, burritos are good and Opening Day is here
- INTERVIEW: Former LC standout and current Buena Vista softball player Ashtyn Miller
- TURN LEFT THURSDAY: Trevor and Jacob Blair talking NASCAR
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Essex's Elise Dailey discusses her college decision
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.