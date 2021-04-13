UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1171: Tuesday, April 13th.

  1. OPEN: The Mouth knows how to manage track meets and Julian Edelman is not a hall of famer. 
  2. INTERVIEW: Shenandoah's Riley Backus talks college decision.
  3. INTERVIEW: Eric Sorenson of D1Baseball.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: St. Albert sophomore Landry Miller.

UFR 1171 SEG 1 JULIAN EDELMAN, TRACK MEETS AND JOE WEST

UFR 1171 SEG 2 RILEY BACKUS.mp3

UFR 1171 SEG 3 ERIC SORENSON.mp3

UFR 1171 SEG 4 LANDRY MILLER.mp3

