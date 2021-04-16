UFR
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1174: Friday, April 16th.

  1. OPEN: There were lots of fast times & good stories to tell from Thursday in track & field.
  2. INTERVIEW: Atlantic senior Garrett Reynolds on his college decision.
  3. INTERVIEW: Former MLB great Dave Parker on his new book.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Underwood senior Macy Vanfossan.

