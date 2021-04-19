UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1175: Monday, April 19th.

  1. OPEN: The Royals are back, the Braves hit homers & IWCC is a national champ.
  2. INTERVIEW: Atlantic senior Garrett Reynolds on his college decision.
  3. INTERVIEW: Former MLB great Dave Parker on his new book.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Underwood senior Macy Vanfossan.

