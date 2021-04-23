UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1179: Friday, April 23rd.

  1. OPEN: Tough times at the Drake Relays, Layne Pryor's place in history, Glenwood just messing around with relays & more.
  2. INTERVIEW: Maryville's Emily Cassavaugh.
  3. INTERVIEW: Riverside boys soccer coach Rick Ryun.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Lewis Central senior McKenna Pettepier.

UFR 1179 SEG 1 DRAKE RELAYS LAYNE P & GWOOD RELAYS.mp3

UFR 1179 SEG 2 EMILY CASSAVAUGH

UFR 1179 SEG 3 RICK RYUN.mp3

UFR 1179 SEG 4 MCKENNA PETTEPIER.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.