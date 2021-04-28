(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1182: Wednesday, April 28th.
- OPEN: A look at the college decision makers in the area, the Pioneer League's extra-inning rule, Ryan Hawkins talk & more.
- INTERVIEW: Former Red Oak standout Kyndal Kells.
- INTERVIEW: Eric Sorenson of D1Baseball.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Kuemper senior Brianna Lux.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.