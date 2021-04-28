UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1182: Wednesday, April 28th.

  1. OPEN: A look at the college decision makers in the area, the Pioneer League's extra-inning rule, Ryan Hawkins talk & more.
  2. INTERVIEW: Former Red Oak standout Kyndal Kells.
  3. INTERVIEW: Eric Sorenson of D1Baseball.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Kuemper senior Brianna Lux.

UFR 1182 SEG 1 COLLEGE DECISION & PIONEER LG TALK.mp3

UFR 1182 SEG 2 KYNDAL KELLS.mp3

UFR 1182 SEG 3 ERIC SORENSON.mp3

UFR 1182 SEG 4 BRIANNA LUX

