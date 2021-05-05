UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1187: Wednesday, May 5th.

  1. OPEN: Essex wins a track championship, Trev loves Major League & more.
  2. INTERVIEW: East Mills' Rachel Drake talks college decision.
  3. INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Creston's Ryli Abildtrup on her college decision.

UFR 1187 SEG 1 A GREAT STORY IN ESSEX.mp3

UFR 1187 SEG 2 RACHEL DRAKE

UFR 1187 SEG 3 JARED STANSBURY.mp3

UFR 1187 SEG 4 RYLI ABILDTRUP.mp3

