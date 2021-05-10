(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1190: Monday, May 10th
- OPEN: Ryan loves yard work + state qualifying track is almost here.
- INTERVIEW: The first of many baseball/softball previews: Clarinda baseball coach Rod Eberly.
- INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman talking Major League Baseball.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Lewis Central's Kyle Gappa talks about his college decision.
