(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1190: Monday, May 10th 

  1. OPEN: Ryan loves yard work + state qualifying track is almost here.
  2. INTERVIEW: The first of many baseball/softball previews: Clarinda baseball coach Rod Eberly. 
  3. INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman talking Major League Baseball.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Lewis Central's Kyle Gappa talks about his college decision.  

