Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1198: Thursday, May 20th, 2021

  1. OPEN: Derek's state track update leads to a short open 
  2. INTERVIEW: St. Albert baseball coach Duncan Patterson 
  3. TURN LEFT THURSDAY: Trevor Maeder and Jacob Blair talk NASCAR 
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Murray's Emma Decker talks her commitment to SWCC. 

UFR 1198 SEG 1 SHORT & SWEET

UFR 1198 SEG 2 DUNCAN PATTERSON

UFR 1198 SEG 3 TURN LEFT THURSDAY

UFR 1198 SEG 4 EMMA DECKER

