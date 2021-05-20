(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1198: Thursday, May 20th, 2021
- OPEN: Derek's state track update leads to a short open
- INTERVIEW: St. Albert baseball coach Duncan Patterson
- TURN LEFT THURSDAY: Trevor Maeder and Jacob Blair talk NASCAR
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Murray's Emma Decker talks her commitment to SWCC.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.