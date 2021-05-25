UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1201: Tuesday, May 25th.

  1. OPEN: Strangely enough, we talk a lot about Ryan Reynolds in today's open.
  2. INTERVIEW: New Denison-Schleswig head football coach Kamari Cotton-Moya.
  3. INTERVIEW: D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Syracuse high jump champion Jessie Moss.

UFR 1201 SEG 1 RYAN REYNOLDS TALK.mp3

UFR 1201 SEG 2 KAMARI COTTON-MOYA

UFR 1201 SEG 3 ERIC SORENSON.mp3

UFR 1201 SEG 4 JESSIE MOSS.mp3

