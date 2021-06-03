(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1207: Thursday, June 3rd.
- OPEN: Coach K is retiring & grumpy.
- INTERVIEW: KMAland Male Track & Field Athlete of the Year Brayden Wollan of Underwood.
- TURN LEFT THURSDAY: Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week Charlie Pryor.
