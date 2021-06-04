UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1208: Friday, June 4th.

  1. OPEN: This show is more loaded than Matheny in Vegas.
  2. INTERVIEW: KMAland Track & Field Coach of the Year Tyler Ridder of Underwood. 
  3. INTERVIEW: Former area prep star & Central Missouri pitching coach Ethan Westphal.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Ar-We-Va head baseball coach Austin Stoelk.

