(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1208: Friday, June 4th.
- OPEN: This show is more loaded than Matheny in Vegas.
- INTERVIEW: KMAland Track & Field Coach of the Year Tyler Ridder of Underwood.
- INTERVIEW: Former area prep star & Central Missouri pitching coach Ethan Westphal.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Ar-We-Va head baseball coach Austin Stoelk.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.