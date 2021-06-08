UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1210: Tuesday, June 8th.

  1. OPEN: Derek has decided he's done with Arkansas.
  2. MEET THE A'S: Isaac Lopez.
  3. INTERVIEW: Trevor talks with new Northwest Missouri State softball coach Naomi Tellez.
  4. INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  5. KMALAND CATCH UP: JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week Colby Rich.

