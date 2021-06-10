(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1212: Thursday, June 10th.
- OPEN: Do you like when it's hot or when it's cold better?
- MEET THE A'S: Left-handed pitcher Steve Spurgeon.
- INTERVIEW: New SWCC men's basketball coach Brandon Gossett.
- TURN LEFT THURSDAY: Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Tri-Center's Ethan Alfers.
