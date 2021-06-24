(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1222: Thursday, June 24th.
- OPEN: Some discussion on the legendary movie Bull Durham.
- MEET THE A's: Calvin Hunt.
- INTERVIEW: KMAland Boys Soccer Player of the Year Keaton Mann.
- TURN LEFT THURSDAY: Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Wayne junior pitcher Sterling Berndt.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.