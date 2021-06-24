UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1222: Thursday, June 24th.

  1. OPEN: Some discussion on the legendary movie Bull Durham.
  2. MEET THE A's: Calvin Hunt.
  3. INTERVIEW: KMAland Boys Soccer Player of the Year Keaton Mann.
  4. TURN LEFT THURSDAY: Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  5. KMALAND CATCH UP: Wayne junior pitcher Sterling Berndt.

