Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1223: Friday, June 25th.

  1. OPEN: Derek and Ryan with an ode to Trevor & Gentry. 
  2. INTERVIEW: Lewis Central's Brayden Loftin talks K-State commitment.
  3. KMALAND SOCCER COACH OF THE YEAR: Robbie Miller of Abraham Lincoln.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Plattsmouth senior & Wayne State commit Adam Eggert.

