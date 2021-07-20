(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1239: Tuesday, July 20th
- OPEN: Atlantic/Anamosa was a treat + it's 1A/2A Substate Baseball night
- INTERVIEW: Wayne softball coach Heather Fortune
- TURN LEFT TUESDAY: Trevor Maeder and Jacob Blair keep you up to date on what's going on in the racing world.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Falls City's Jayden Kreifels joins the program.
