(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1239: Tuesday, July 20th 

  1. OPEN: Atlantic/Anamosa was a treat + it's 1A/2A Substate Baseball night 
  2. INTERVIEW: Wayne softball coach Heather Fortune 
  3. TURN LEFT TUESDAY: Trevor Maeder and Jacob Blair keep you up to date on what's going on in the racing world. 
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Falls City's Jayden Kreifels joins the program. 

