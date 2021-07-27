(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1243: Tuesday, July 27th.
- OPEN: State Baseball at Merchants Park should stay around
- KMALAND SOFTBALL AWARDS: Offensive Player of the Year -- Josie Hartman (Southeast Warren)
- TURN LEFT TUESDAY: Trevor and Jacob Blair talk NASCAR
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Plattsmouth's Kennedy Miller talks about her college decision.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.