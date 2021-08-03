(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1249: Tuesday, August 3rd
- OPEN: Trevor has a KMAland Baseball trivia question for Ryan
- INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman talking MLB
- KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENT: Underwood's Jamie Totte-Boyd
- KMALAND BASEBALL AWARDS: The 2021 KMAland Offensive Player of the Year: Cy Patterson (St. Albert)
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.