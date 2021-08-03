UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1249: Tuesday, August 3rd 

  1. OPEN: Trevor has a KMAland Baseball trivia question for Ryan 
  2. INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman talking MLB 
  3. KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENT: Underwood's Jamie Totte-Boyd 
  4. KMALAND BASEBALL AWARDS: The 2021 KMAland Offensive Player of the Year: Cy Patterson (St. Albert) 

UFR 1249 SEG 1 KMALAND BASEBALL TRIVIA

UFR 1249 SEG 2 MATT GOLDMAN

UFR 1249 SEG 3 JAMIE TOTTE BOYD.mp3

UFR 1249 SEG 4 CY PATTERSON

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.