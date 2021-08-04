(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1250: Wednesday, August 4th
- OPEN: Matheny is going to another wedding + wine/champagne chat and this day in sports
- INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of Cyclone Fanatic
- KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENT: Kay (Bruce) Glynn (Nishna Valley)
- KMALAND BASEBALL AWARDS: The 2021 KMAland Pitcher of the Year: Leyton Nelson (Tri-Center)
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.