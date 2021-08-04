UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1250: Wednesday, August 4th 

  1. OPEN: Matheny is going to another wedding + wine/champagne chat and this day in sports 
  2. INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of Cyclone Fanatic 
  3. KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENT: Kay (Bruce) Glynn (Nishna Valley) 
  4. KMALAND BASEBALL AWARDS: The 2021 KMAland Pitcher of the Year: Leyton Nelson (Tri-Center) 

