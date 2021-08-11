UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1255: Wednesday, August 11th 

  1. OPEN: A shot clock is coming to high school basketball 
  2. INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of Cyclone Fanatic 
  3. KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENT: Lewis Central's Abby (Emsick) Reese  
  4. KMALAND YEAR-END AWARDS: Female Athlete of the Year: Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley) 

UFR 1255 SEG 1 A SHOT CLOCK IS COMING!

UFR 1255 SEG 2 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1255 SEG 3 ABBY EMSICK REESE.mp3

UFR 1255 SEG 4 MADDAX DEVAULT.mp3

