(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1256: Thursday, August 12th
- OPEN: The Field of Dreams Game is tonight
- KMALAND YEAR-END AWARDS: Male Athlete of the Year: Layne Pryor (Woodbine)
- KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENT: 2011 Fremont-Mills Football
- KMALAND CATCHUP: Abby Evers (Abraham Lincoln) talks about her college commitment.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.