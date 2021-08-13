UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1257: Friday, August 13th 

  1. OPEN: The Field of Dreams Game was awesome 
  2. KMALAND YEAR-END AWARDS: Coach of the Year: Mike Klusman (St. Albert) 
  3. KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENT: Glenwood alum Pat (Hodgson) Gleason 
  4. KMALAND CATCHUP: Jena Yonker talks about her college commitment.

UFR 1257 SEG 1 FIELD OF DREAMS WAS AWESOME

UFR 1257 SEG 2 MIKE KLUSMAN

UFR 1257 SEG 3 PAT (HODGSON) GLEASON

UFR 1257 SEG 4 JENA YONKER

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.