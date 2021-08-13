(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1257: Friday, August 13th
- OPEN: The Field of Dreams Game was awesome
- KMALAND YEAR-END AWARDS: Coach of the Year: Mike Klusman (St. Albert)
- KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENT: Glenwood alum Pat (Hodgson) Gleason
- KMALAND CATCHUP: Jena Yonker talks about her college commitment.
