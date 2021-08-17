(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1259: Tuesday, August 17th..
- OPEN: Goodbye and God Bless to Timmy Tebow.
- INTERVIEW: Plattsmouth grad Josie Knust.
- TURN LEFT TUESDAY: Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
- KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Treynor's Katie (Maguire) Campbell.
- NAMES TO KNOW: St. Albert junior Reese Duncan.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.