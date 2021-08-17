UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1259: Tuesday, August 17th..

  1. OPEN: Goodbye and God Bless to Timmy Tebow.
  2. INTERVIEW: Plattsmouth grad Josie Knust.
  3. TURN LEFT TUESDAY: Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  4. KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Treynor's Katie (Maguire) Campbell.
  5. NAMES TO KNOW: St. Albert junior Reese Duncan.

UFR 1259 SEG 1 GBYE TIMMY TEBOW.mp3

UFR 1259 SEG 2 JOSIE KNUST.mp3

UFR 1259 SEG 3 TURN LEFT TUESDAY

UFR 1259 SEG 4 KATIE MAGUIRE CAMPBELL.mp3

UFR 1259 SEG 5 REESE DUNCAN.mp3

