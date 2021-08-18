UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1260: Wednesday, August 18th.

  1. OPEN: Derek & Trevor on the Nebraska investigation.
  2. INTERVIEW: Harlan alum Brennon Munch talks college decision.
  3. INTERVIEW: CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
  4. KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Clarinda's Andy Nordland.
  5. NAMES TO KNOW: Abraham Lincoln senior Baylie Girres.

