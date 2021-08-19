UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1261: Thursday, August 19th.

  1. OPEN: Trevor is still making winning bets.
  2. INTERVIEW: Red Oak's Brooklyn Johnson is on to Morningside.
  3. INTERVIEW: Former Tri-Center standout Allison Eikenberry.
  4. KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Shenandoah's Serena Parker.
  5. NAMES TO KNOW: Clarinda senior Logan Green.

UFR 1261 SEG 1 MORE BETS WITH TREV.mp3

UFR 1261 SEG 2 BROOKLYN JOHNSON.mp3

UFR 1261 SEG 3 ALLISON EIKENBERRY.mp3

UFR 1261 SEG 4 SERENA PARKER.mp3

UFR 1261 SEG 5 LOGAN GREEN.mp3

