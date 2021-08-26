(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1266: Thursday, August 26th.
- OPEN: Carson says go Illinois & Ryan keeps leaving the studio.
- INTERVIEW: Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald.
- KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Treynor 2012 state softball champions honored with Coach JoEllen Travis.
- NAMES TO KNOW: Glenwood's Coryl Matheny.
