UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1269: Tuesday, August 31st.

  1. OPEN: Some Bishop Sycamore talk in the open.
  2. TURN LEFT TUESDAY: Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  3. KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME: 1992 Woodbine Boys Track & Field w/assistant coach Rod Smith.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: JHRE KMAland Female Athlete of the Week Ava Rush.

UFR 1269 SEG 1 BISHOP SYCAMORE TALK.mp3

UFR 1269 SEG 2 TURN LEFT TUESDAY

UFR 1269 SEG 3 ROD SMITH.mp3

UFR 1269 SEG 4 AVA RUSH

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.