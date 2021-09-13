(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1277: Monday, September 13th.
- OPEN: The NFL is back and pretty great.
- INTERVIEW: Author Reid Forgrave.
- INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman on an MLB Monday.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Abraham Lincoln's Josh Dix.
