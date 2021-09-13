UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1277: Monday, September 13th.

  1. OPEN: The NFL is back and pretty great.
  2. INTERVIEW: Author Reid Forgrave.
  3. INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman on an MLB Monday.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Abraham Lincoln's Josh Dix.

UFR 1277 SEG 1 NFL IS GREAT.mp3

UFR 1277 SEG 2 REID FORGRAVE.mp3

UFR 1277 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN.mp3

UFR 1277 SEG 4 JOSH DIX.mp3

