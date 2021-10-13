(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1299: Wednesday, October 13th.
- OPEN: We don't hate the Dodgers.
- INTERVIEW: Former Red Oak standout Chloe Johnson.
- INTERVIEW: CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: East Mills' Emily Williams.
