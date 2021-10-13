UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1299: Wednesday, October 13th.

  1. OPEN: We don't hate the Dodgers.
  2. INTERVIEW: Former Red Oak standout Chloe Johnson.
  3. INTERVIEW: CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: East Mills' Emily Williams.

UFR 1299 SEG 1 WE DONT HATE THE DODGERS.mp3

UFR 1299 SEG 2 CHLOE JOHNSON.mp3

UFR 1299 SEG 3 JARED STANSBURY.mp3

UFR 1299 SEG 4 EMILY WILLIAMS

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.