Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1301: Friday, October 15th.

  1. OPEN: Who we rooting for in the LCS?
  2. INTERVIEW: Talking with Tom with Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder.
  3. WEEKEND PICKS: Hanny Husker Week 7.

