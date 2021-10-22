UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1306: Friday, October 22nd.

  1. OPEN: What kind of zoo animal would Ryan Matheny be?
  2. INTERVIEW: East Atchison's state golf medalist Alex Barnett.
  3. PICKS: Week 8 with Hanny Husker.

UFR 1306 SEG 1 LIVING THE KMA LIFE.mp3

UFR 1306 SEG 2 ALEX BARNETT.mp3

UFR 1306 SEG 3 HANNY HUSKER.mp3

