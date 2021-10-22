(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1306: Friday, October 22nd.
- OPEN: What kind of zoo animal would Ryan Matheny be?
- INTERVIEW: East Atchison's state golf medalist Alex Barnett.
- PICKS: Week 8 with Hanny Husker.
