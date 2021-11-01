(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1312: Monday, November 1st.
- OPEN: A little weekend review with Cooper Rush, Brian Ferentz and a bag of skittles as major topics.
- INTERVIEW: Lewis Central's JC Dermody.
- INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman on an MLB Monday.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball coach Emma Ebel.
