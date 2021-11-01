UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1312: Monday, November 1st.

  1. OPEN: A little weekend review with Cooper Rush, Brian Ferentz and a bag of skittles as major topics.
  2. INTERVIEW: Lewis Central's JC Dermody.
  3. INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman on an MLB Monday.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball coach Emma Ebel.

UFR 1312 SEG 1 COOPER RUSH BRIAN FERENTZ BAG OF SKITTLES.mp3

UFR 1312 SEG 2 JC DERMODY.mp3

UFR 1312 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN.mp3

UFR 1312 SEG 4 EMMA EBEL.mp3

