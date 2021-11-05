(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1316: Friday, November 5th.
- OPEN: The KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series is two days away.
- INTERVIEW: Peru State head volleyball coach Laurie Felderman.
- PICKS: Week 10 with Hanny Husker.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1316: Friday, November 5th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.