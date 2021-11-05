UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1316: Friday, November 5th.

  1. OPEN: The KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series is two days away.
  2. INTERVIEW: Peru State head volleyball coach Laurie Felderman. 
  3. PICKS: Week 10 with Hanny Husker.

UFR 1316 SEG 1 KMALAND ALL STAR VB SERIES IS SUNDAY.mp3

UFR 1316 SEG 2 LAURIE FELDERMAN

UFR 1316 SEG 3 HANNY HUSKER.mp3

