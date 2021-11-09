(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1318: Tuesday, November 9th.
- OPEN: Nebraska made some changes yesterday.
- INTERVIEW: Know Your Opponent with Humboldt football coach Derrick Elman.
- INTERVIEW: Turn Left Tuesday with Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Baylie Girres.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.