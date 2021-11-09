UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1318: Tuesday, November 9th.

  1. OPEN: Nebraska made some changes yesterday.
  2. INTERVIEW: Know Your Opponent with Humboldt football coach Derrick Elman.
  3. INTERVIEW: Turn Left Tuesday with Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Baylie Girres.

UFR 1318 SEG 1 ON THE NEBRASKA NEWS.mp3

UFR 1318 SEG 2 DERRICK ELMAN.mp3

UFR 1318 SEG 3 TURN LEFT TUESDAY

UFR 1318 SEG 4 BAYLIE GIRRES.mp3

