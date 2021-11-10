UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1319: Wednesday, November 10th.

  1. OPEN: College basketball might need some changes & the CFP committee messed up again.
  2. INTERVIEW: KMAland Volleyball Setter of the Year Miranda Ring.
  3. INTERVIEW: CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year Rylee Vierthaler.

