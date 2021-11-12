(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1321: Friday, November 12th.
- OPEN: Lewis Central was scary good yesterday.
- INTERVIEW: KMAland Volleyball Coach of the Year Emma Ebel.
- PICKS: Hanny Husker Week 11.
