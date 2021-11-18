(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1325: Thursday, November 17th.
- OPEN: Derek is all alone today.
- INTERVIEW: KMAland Nebraska Boys XC Runner of the Year Sam Campin.
- INTERVIEW: Tucker Franklin & Trevor Maeder with the weekly Chiefs segment.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: KMAland Missouri Girls XC Runner of the Year Aubrey Watkins.
