UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1325: Thursday, November 17th.

  1. OPEN: Derek is all alone today.
  2. INTERVIEW: KMAland Nebraska Boys XC Runner of the Year Sam Campin.
  3. INTERVIEW: Tucker Franklin & Trevor Maeder with the weekly Chiefs segment.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: KMAland Missouri Girls XC Runner of the Year Aubrey Watkins.

UFR 1325 SEG 1 ITS JUST ME TODAY.mp3

UFR 1325 SEG 2 SAM CAMPIN

UFR 1225 SEG 3 TUCKER FRANKLIN

UFR 1325 SEG 4 AUBREY WATKINS.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.