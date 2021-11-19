(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1326: Friday, November 19th.
- OPEN: Trevor is live from Cedar Falls!
- INTERVIEW: KMAland Cross Country Coach of the Year Jane Mayer.
- PICKS: Week 12 with Hanny Husker.
