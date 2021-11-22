UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1327: Monday, November 22nd.

  1. OPEN: Everything is coming up Maeder.
  2. INTERVIEW: Underwood's Hagen Heistand.
  3. INTERVIEW: Elmwood-Murdock's Brenna Schmidt.
  4. INTERVIEW: Monday with Mike Jungblut.

