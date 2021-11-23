(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1328: Tuesday, November 23rd.
- OPEN: It's a big day for awards!
- INTERVIEW: KMAland 8P Offensive Player of the Year Lane Spieker.
- INTERVIEW: KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year Alex Ravlin.
- INTERVIEW: KMAland 3A/4A/5A Offensive Player of the Year Teagon Kasperbauer.
- INTERVIEW: MLB Hot Stove Tuesday with Matt Goldman.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.