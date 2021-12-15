UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1343: Wednesday, December 15th

  1. Trev Alberts said some things yesterday.
  2. CAM senior Lane Spieker 
  3. Cyclone Fanatic's Jared Stansbury 
  4. JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week Kadin Stutzman

UFR 1343 SEG 1 TREV ALBERTS SPEAKS

UFR 1343 SEG 2 LANE SPIEKER

UFR 1343 SEG 3 JARED STANSBURY.mp3

UFR 1343 SEG 4 KADIN STUTZMAN

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.