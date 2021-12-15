(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1343: Wednesday, December 15th
- Trev Alberts said some things yesterday.
- CAM senior Lane Spieker
- Cyclone Fanatic's Jared Stansbury
- JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week Kadin Stutzman
Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds SSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 27F. W winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.
Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 12:49 pm
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1343: Wednesday, December 15th
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.