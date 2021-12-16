(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1344: Thursday, December 16th.
- A tough Wednesday night.
- Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball coach Jacob Mohs.
- KC Sports Network's Tucker Franklin.
- Maryville senior Brooklynn Holtman.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1344: Thursday, December 16th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.