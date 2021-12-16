UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1344: Thursday, December 16th.

  1. A tough Wednesday night.
  2. Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball coach Jacob Mohs.
  3. KC Sports Network's Tucker Franklin.
  4. Maryville senior Brooklynn Holtman.

UFR 1344 SEG 1 A TOUGH NIGHT.mp3

UFR 1344 SEG 2 JACOB MOHS.mp3

UFR 1344 SEG 3 TUCKER FRANKLIN

UFR 1344 SEG 4 BROOKLYNN HOLTMAN.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.