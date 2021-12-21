(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1347: Tuesday, December 21st.
- Justin Fields looks good, but it's time to get Matt Nagy outta there.
- Tri-Center alum & Morningside national champion Bryson Freeberg.
- Missouri Valley junior Ella Myler.
- MLB Hot Stove Tuesday with Matt Goldman.
- JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week Raegen Wicks.
