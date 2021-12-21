UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1347: Tuesday, December 21st.

  1. Justin Fields looks good, but it's time to get Matt Nagy outta there.
  2. Tri-Center alum & Morningside national champion Bryson Freeberg.
  3. Missouri Valley junior Ella Myler.
  4. MLB Hot Stove Tuesday with Matt Goldman.
  5. JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week Raegen Wicks.

UFR 1347 SEG 1 TIME TO FIRE MATT NAGY.mp3

UFR 1347 SEG 2 BRYSON FREEBERG.mp3

UFR 1347 SEG 3 ELLA MYLER.mp3

UFR 1347 SEG 4 MATT GOLDMAN.mp3

UFR 1347 SEG 5 RAEGEN WICKS

