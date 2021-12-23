UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1349: Thursday, December 23rd

  1. Merry Christmas!  
  2. Predictions with Hanny Husker 
  3. Tucker Franklin of KC Sports Network
  4. East Union's Kaitlyn Mitchell

UFR 1349 SEG 1 MERRY CHRISTMAS

UFR 1349 SEG 2 HANNY HUSKER

UFR 1349 SEG 3 TUCKER FRANKLIN

UFR 1349 SEG 4 KAITLYN MITCHELL

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.