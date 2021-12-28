UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1351: Tuesday, December 28th

  1. Ryan & Trevor revisit the Chiefs team that made Trev hate football
  2. MLB Hot Stove talk with Matt Goldman. 
  3. Recent JHRE Athlete of the Week Missy Evezic (St. Albert) 

UFR 1351 REMEMBERING THE 2012 CHIEFS

UFR 1351 SEG 2 MATT GOLDMAN.mp3

UFR 1351 SEG 3 MISSY EVEZIC

