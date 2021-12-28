(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1351: Tuesday, December 28th
- Ryan & Trevor revisit the Chiefs team that made Trev hate football
- MLB Hot Stove talk with Matt Goldman.
- Recent JHRE Athlete of the Week Missy Evezic (St. Albert)
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1351: Tuesday, December 28th
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.