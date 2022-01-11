UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1361: Tuesday, January 11th.  

  1. How to make college football more popular.
  2. Shenandoah's Keelee Razee.
  3. MLB Hot Stove Tuesday with Matt Goldman.
  4. East Atchison senior Natalie Hedlund.

UFR 1361 SEG 1 CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.mp3

UFR 1361 SEG 2 KEELEE RAZEE.mp3

UFR 1361 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN.mp3

UFR 1361 SEG 4 NATALIE HEDLUND

